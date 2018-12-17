InventHelp Inventors Design Improved Wound Dressing (JMC-2162)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there could be a better way to cover a wound and prevent it from leaking," said one of two inventors, from Bethany, Ill., "so we invented the K A SORBER."

The invention provides a more effective way to cover and protect an injury or wound. In doing so, it helps to prevent the wound from leaking onto garments or linens. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers an improved alternative to traditional gauze and bandages."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

