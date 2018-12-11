InventHelp Inventors Design Modified Locking System for Doors (BMA-5319)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from East Freetown, Mass., wanted to create a way to increase safety during crisis situations at schools and other locations, so they invented the SAFE-T-LOCK.

The invention provides an effective way to lock a door during an active shooter emergency situation. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional door barricades, belt/straps and locks. As a result, it could enhance safety and protection and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for commercial and residential locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could provide added protection and peace of mind."

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

