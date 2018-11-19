InventHelp Inventors Design Rideshare Vehicle Accessory (WDH-2343)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Capitol Heights, Md., thought there could be a better way for rideshare drivers to signal waiting customers, so they invented the J-LIGHT RIDESHARE BEACON.

The vehicle accessory provides an effective way for a ride-share vehicle driver to signal a customer. In doing so, it ensures that a ride-share vehicle can be easily identified. As a result, it could help to prevent confusion and guesswork and it could enhance safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for rideshare vehicle drivers.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables a rideshare vehicle to be easily spotted from a distance."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

