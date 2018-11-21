InventHelp Inventors Design Safety Accessory for Trucks (CKL-1127)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Winfield, Ill., thought there should be a more effective way to determine if an overpass or other structure is too low for a truck to clear, so they invented the LOW BRIDGE INDICATOR.

The invention provides an effective way to warn truck drivers of low overhead obstructions. In doing so, it helps to eliminate guesswork. As a result, it could help to prevent unwanted collisions and damage and it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a compact design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to prevent collisions with fixed overhead structures."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

