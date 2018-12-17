InventHelp Inventors Design Secure Way to Park a Motorcycle (LAX-1047)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Lancaster, Calif., thought there should be a better way to park a motorcycle at home or outside of a restaurant or business, so they invented the HOG TIE.

The invention provides a more effective way to secure a parked motorcycle to the ground with a chain or cable. In doing so, it could help to prevent theft. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for motorcycle owners and commercial businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design increases security and protection for motorcycle owners."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-1047, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

