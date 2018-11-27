InventHelp Inventors Design Unique Line of Camouflage Clothing (HTM-6690)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a cool new line of camouflage clothes and accessories," said one of two inventors, from Elliston, Va., "so we invented TURNER CUSTOM CAMO."

The invention offers an alternative to traditional camouflage clothing and accessories. In doing so, it could provide a more effective way to blend in with outdoor surroundings. It also could enhance style. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides a better way for hunters to blend in during hunting season."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6690, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

