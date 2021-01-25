InventHelp Inventors Develop a Superior Claw Wrench (NJD-1892)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors in Newark, New Jersey who were looking for a tool with superior holding power, ease of use, and an improved ability to work in confined spaces, developed a tool with a round claw-style working head for optimum holding power with a ratcheting action for easy repositioning and tightening.

The invention provides ability for use on pipes, filters, rods, and consumer or commercial plumbing where pipe wrenches are typically utilized, while offering a plurality of spikes or teeth in succession on the interior portion of the jaw for positive gripping of objects.

The inventors described the invention as a "superior claw wrench."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-1892, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

