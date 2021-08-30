InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory to Encourage Seat Belt Usage (NJD-2175)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to ensure that motorists obey state law and stay safe by wearing their seat belts," said one of two inventors, from Mountainside, N.J., "so we invented the SMART SAFETY. Our design assists police with pinpointing offenders to be warned or ticketed."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to verify seat belt usage. In doing so, it prevents police from wondering which motorists are properly buckled. It also encourages individuals to wear their seat belts while traveling and it enhances safety. The invention features a distinctive design that is easy to detect so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

