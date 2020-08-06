InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory to Enhance Cigarette Smoking (MTN-3135)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Bronx, N.Y., wanted to create a way to enhance the taste of a traditional cigarette, so they invented FLAVOR TIPS.

The patent-pending invention provides a more flavorful and cleaner cigarette smoking experience. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cigarettes and smoking accessories. As a result, it could make smoking more enjoyable. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke cigarettes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to inhale cleaner, better tasting smoke."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

