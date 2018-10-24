InventHelp Inventors Develop an Un-Melt-Able Ice Luge (NJD-1740)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As party- and event-goers, we have seen many ice luges either get damaged or melt beyond usability," said inventors from N.J. "We also noticed the sanitary hazard of a traditional ice luge, with excessive amounts of people putting their mouths directly on it to receive their shots."

They developed the PORTABLE PARTY LUGE to provide a uniquely entertaining and sanitary means to instantly chill and serve room-temperature beverages. This improved design would never melt out of shape, is completely reusable and equipped with interchangeable mouthpieces to ensure that users aren't transmitting oral germs. It may be employed at consumer parties, events, bars and all other drinking establishments.

