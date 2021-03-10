InventHelp Inventors Develop Assistive Device for Fastening Zippers (DNV-174)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an image consultant and I found that a lot of clients struggle with zippering dresses and other articles of clothing," said one of two inventors, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so we invented the QUICKY ZIP. Our design protects zippers and it eliminates the need for assistance."

The invention provides an effective way to fasten the zipper on a garment. In doing so, it prevents the user from stretching or stripping the zipper. As a result, it eliminates struggles and it increases independence. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, clothing stores, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-174, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

