InventHelp Inventors Develop At-Home Exercise Accessory (CKL-1111)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Bolingbrook, Ill., have developed the STOLZ BODY FIT, a new workout accessory for physical fitness enthusiasts and any individual who wishes to work out but has little time to go to the gym. A prototype is available.

"We developed our invention out of necessity. We did not have time to go to the gym or go out for a run. This at-home exercise accessory offers a complete body workout for men and women," said the inventors. The STOLZ BODY FIT enhances an individual's exercise routine, which will help an individual lose weight. It will improve agility, speed, stamina, endurance and strength. This at-home fitness accessory will eliminate the need to purchase exercise equipment or join a gym. Workouts can be completed quickly and conveniently at home. The accessory is easy to apply and use. It offers a simple yet highly effective design. Finally, it is lightweight for easy portability, so it can be used when away from home.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

