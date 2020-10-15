InventHelp Inventors Develop Bathroom Fixture to Increase Personal Hygiene (FLA-1811)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide an improved level of comfort and hygiene in the bathroom," said one of two inventors, from Boca Raton, Fla., "so we invented the CLEAN COOL & FRESH. Our design enables you to easily cleanse personal areas of the body."

The invention provides improved personal hygiene after using the bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cleansing methods and accessories. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it ensures that the user is clean. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a patent application is pending.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-1811, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

