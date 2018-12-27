InventHelp Inventors Develop Bathroom Stall Door Opener (BGF-2281)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Belleville, Mich., have developed the SANI-LOC, a door opener for public restroom stalls.

"Public restrooms can be a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. We developed our invention to improve sanitary conditions in public restrooms," said the inventors. The SANI-LOC permits patrons to enter and exit a stall without touching the door. It offers a superior level of hygiene. This will, in turn, help prevent the spread of disease. It offers an automatic operation that is easy to use. This door opener is adaptable for use on most public restrooms. Ultimately, it will provide peace of mind to concerned patrons and employees.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2281, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

