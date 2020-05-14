InventHelp Inventors Develop Cleaning Machine for Large Agricultural Bins (FRO-712)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Kettleman City, Calif., wanted to create a time-saving way to thoroughly clean agricultural bins and prevent contamination, so they invented the S A M.

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to clean large plastic bins used in the agricultural industry. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually clean bins with a hose. As a result, it increases efficiency and it ensures that bins are properly cleaned. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for farms and food manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers an improved alternative to one person manually rinsing one bin at a time."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-712, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

