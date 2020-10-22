InventHelp Inventors Develop Cold Weather Outer Layer for Pants (TRO-324)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Ajax, Ontario, wanted a better clothing alternative for the lower body than what was available for leisure or work activities outside in cold winter weather. They settled on a lightweight outerwear layer.

They developed WINTER RIP to provide optimum warmth and comfort. As such, it affords better mobility than bulky snow pants and keeps legs warmer than with tights or jeans alone. What's more, it can be easily applied and removed without having to sit or take off footwear. Especially beneficial for anyone with arthritis, it is versatile, durable and practical. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventors personal experience inspired the idea. "It seems that in cold weather, we have a difficult time achieving a comfortable body temperature; we're either too hot with too many layers or too cold with not enough clothing," one of them said. "This is the solution."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

