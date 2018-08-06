InventHelp Inventors Develop COLOR STAY (FLA-3053)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to color hair," said one of three inventors, from Singer Island, Fla., "so we invented patent pending COLOR STAY."

COLOR STAY provides an improved way to color hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hair coloring papers. As a result, it increases efficiency and it ensures that dye is effectively absorbed into the hair follicles. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, salons and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, COLOR STAY is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design saves time and effort when preparing hair for coloring."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3053, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

