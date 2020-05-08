InventHelp Inventors Develop Compact and Convenient Fire Safety Accessory (LCC-4517)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Two inventors, from Roseto, Pa., wanted to create a safer way to escape a burning building, so they invented the ALL BODY BRELLA.

The patent pending invention provides added protection when escaping from a structural fire. In doing so, it could help to reduce injuries, burns and smoke inhalation. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a protective and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides a compact and convenient fire safety accessory for homes, apartments, schools and businesses."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4517, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

