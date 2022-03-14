InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Accessory for Painters (SHA-101)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an easy way of suspending a volume of paint and multiple paint brushes for easy access while on a ladder," said one of two inventors, from Yemassee, S.C., "so we invented the LANDANA SYSTEM. Our design enables you to easily reach painting products."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold paint and brushes from a ladder. In doing so, it ensures that painting products are easily accessible. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it eliminates the need to repeatedly climb up and down the ladder to retrieve items. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SHA-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp