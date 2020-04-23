InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Carrier Device for Cake Pops (HLW-2217)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a baker and I wanted to create a better way to store and deliver delicious cake pops and other treats," said one of two inventors, from Homestead, Fla., "so we invented L & M CAKEPOPS BOXES."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to carry and deliver cake pops and other treats on sticks. In doing so, it could help to prevent treats from breaking. It also ensures that cake pops remain safely in place and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for bakers, caterers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to safely transport cake pops, rice cereal treats and other desserts on sticks."

The original design was submitted to the Miami/Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

