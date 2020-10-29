InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Kit for Identifying Medication (OCC-1530)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to help people identify which pills are which when taking medication," said one of two inventors, from Fountain Valley, Calif., "so we invented the MARK-A-PILL. Our design offers a unique way to customize the look of a pill for better adherence and safety."

Due to changes in suppliers, pharmacies commonly dispense generic medications that vary in appearance each time. MARK-A-PILL addresses this problem. The invention provides an effective way to color daily pills and capsules. In doing so, it enables the user to easily recognize and know which pill should be administered. As a result, it could help to reduce confusion when taking medication and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who take medication and health care facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1530, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

