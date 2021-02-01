InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Kitchen Accessory for Cooking Lids (OCC-1523)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient way to keep a cooking lid handy in the kitchen," said one of two inventors, from Huntington Beach, Calif., "so we invented the LID SQUID. Our design prevents countertop clutter and it ensures that the lid is ready when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store pot and pan lids while cooking. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place the lid on the counter. As a result, it ensures that the lid is readily available when needed and it helps to prevent splatters and messes. The invention features a practical and space-saving design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

