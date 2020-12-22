InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Shoe Display Device for Retail Stores (RHO-1171)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were shopping for shoes and all the tags and strings made it difficult to try them on," said one of two inventors, from Richmond, Va. "We thought there could be a better way, so we invented the STRETCH AND LOCK SHOE HANGER. Our design eliminates the need for shoppers to pull off tags and leave a mess when trying on shoes from a store display."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and secure way to display footwear in a retail store. In doing so, it prevents rigid tags or strings from interfering when trying on shoes. As a result, it enables shoppers to comfortably try on shoes. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for shoe stores and retail establishments. The device could save wholesalers money, and the workers time. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

