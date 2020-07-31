InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Transport Rack for Fishing Rods (KOC-1071)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed a better way to secure fishing rods in place when driving to and from a fishing spot in our pickup truck," said one of two inventors, from Rainsville, N.M., "so we invented the G ROD HOLDER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to transport fishing rods off the cargo bed of a pickup truck or a version available for the roof of a car. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place rods and reels within the cargo bed. As a result, it prevents rods and lines from shifting, moving and tangling during transport and it could help to prevent damage. The invention features a secure and space-saving design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts and the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to safely transport fishing rods while saving space in the truck bed for other gear. It also allows you to grab your rod quickly and get to your favorite fishing spot."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1071, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

