InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Way to Preheat a Vehicle (AVZ-1816)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Bishop, Texas, wanted to create a more efficient way to warm up the car on a cold morning, so they invented the HOT CLOCK.

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to preheat a vehicle's interior in the winter. In doing so, it eliminates the need to start the car early to warm the engine. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and warmth. The invention features a safe and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides added convenience, safety and warmth for drivers in the winter."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1816, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

