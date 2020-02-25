InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Weight System for Commercial Trailers (FRO-597)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I wanted to eliminate guesswork and uncertainty when loading weight onto a trailer," said one of two inventors, from Newman, Calif., "so we invented the IN CAB SCALE."

The invention provides an effective way to monitor the weight of a trailer. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidental overloading. As a result, it helps to ensure that weight is properly distributed within the trailer and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a more convenient alternative to driving miles to pay and use a weight station."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-597, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

