InventHelp Inventors Develop Decorative Accessory for Bathrooms (MTN-3482)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an easy and eye-catching way to change the look of your bathroom," said one of two inventors, from New York, N.Y., "so we invented the DRESS MY BATHROOM. Our design makes redecorating the bathroom fun and easy."

The invention provides a simple way to decorate or alter the appearance of a bathroom. In doing so, it offers an inexpensive and time-saving alternative to remodeling. As a result, it could enhance style. The invention features a fashionable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3482, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

