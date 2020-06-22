InventHelp Inventors Develop Delicious and Satisfying Tartar Sauce (BTM-2704)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Laurel, Md., wanted to create a delicious and satisfying tartar sauce, so they invented LARRY'S T-SAUCE.

The invention provides an effective way to enhance the flavors of fish and other foods. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sauces. It also eliminates the need to prepare homemade tartar sauce and it provides added flavor and taste. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for household and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype sample is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides a tasty dipping sauce for fish, burgers, vegetables and other food items."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2704, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

