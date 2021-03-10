InventHelp Inventors Develop Delicious Chicken Salad that is Easy to Serve (DLL-3813)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After 10 years of tasting other salads combined with my own recipe, I developed my own unique taste that cannot be duplicated," said one of two inventors, from Dallas, Texas. "Our tasty salad can be served for lunch, dinner, a snack, or at picnics and parties."

The SMOKE CHICKEN SALAD provides a simple way to enjoy chicken salad. In doing so, it offers an alternative to preparing homemade chicken salad. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance a meal or snack. The invention features a delicious design that is easy to serve so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3813, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

