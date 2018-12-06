InventHelp Inventors Develop Device to Improve Baseball/Softball Hitting (WDH-2378)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We envisioned a device that a batter could put on their own bat to provide simple feedback that would help them improve their hitting mechanics," said inventors from Rockville, Md. "This inspired us to develop a training aid to help batters hit more consistently."

The inventors developed the SWEET SPOT to help baseball and softball players improve their hitting by immediately alerting the player when they make contact with the sweet spot of the bat. This feedback helps the player make better contact with the bat, resulting in hitting the ball more consistently and farther. For young players, SWEET SPOT will increase their confidence.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

