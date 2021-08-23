InventHelp Inventors Develop Device to Reduce Knee Strain while Working (AUP-1282)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to protect the knees while working," said one of two inventors, from San Antonio, Texas, "so we invented the TILE PRO PLUS. Our design enables the user to comfortably kneel instead of squatting or continually standing."

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way to complete work or other tasks on the knees. In doing so, it reduces strain and wear and tear on the knees. As a result, it enhances comfort and efficiency It also increases visibility while working. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force such as tile or carpet installers, electricians, construction laborers, grocery stock persons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1282, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

