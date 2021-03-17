InventHelp Inventors Develop Device to Relieve Back Pain while Sitting (RHO-1130)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I needed a way to alleviate back-related aches and pains associated with sitting for long periods of time," said one of two inventors, from Sterling, Va., "so we invented the BACK BUDDY."

The invention provides an effective way to help relieve pain in the lower or middle back. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pain relievers and devices. As a result, it could enhance comfort. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who suffer from back pain and other issues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the hassle of using different pillows, belts or ointments to temporarily relieve pain."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

