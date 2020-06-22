InventHelp Inventors Develop Dog Security Collar Accessory (BGF-2413)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While fenced-in property helps to keep pets confined and off the streets, the animals often find a way to breach the fence and compromise their safety. Thanks to a creative design by two inventors from Howell, Mich., however, dog owners can now prevent their pets from leaving their property through an outdoor fence and running away.

They developed DOGGIE-D-FENCE, patent-pending, improve safety and security for pets and afford peace of mind for their owners. At the same time, it enables an owner to see the pet in the dark or dim light. Adjustable for different types of open fencing, it is effective and easy to use. Users will also appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is. In addition, it is versatile to accommodate different-sized fence openings.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "When our dog got out of the yard, we were worried that he might get lost or even killed on the road," one of them said, "and wanted to make sure he couldn't escape again."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2413, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

