InventHelp Inventors Develop Dual Flying Disc (HKT-154)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We enjoy inventing various novel items such as toys," said an inventor from Flanders, New Jersey. "This inspired us to develop a more challenging flying disc."

They developed the patent-pending WACKY FLYER that offers a challenging alternative to conventional flying discs. It provides a fun and entertaining physical activity for multiple individuals or teams. This may promote social interaction among friends and family. Additionally, this invention would feature a slim, lightweight and compact design that allows it to be easily transported to a park or beach.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

