InventHelp Inventors Develop Easy On Sneakers (LLF-217)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of walking on the back of my shoes when I did not like the other style slides that were on the market," said inventors from Plant City, Florida. "This inspired us to develop improved athletic shoes with an opening within the heel."

They developed the SNEAKER SLIDES that can easily and quickly be positioned. These improved athletic shoes could eliminate the wearer from walking on the backs/heels of the footwear that could cause pain while ruining the shoes. This invention could provide an alternative to slide style footwear that leaves the wearer's feet or socks dirty. Additionally, it could feature a novel and fashionable appearance.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

