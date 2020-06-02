InventHelp Inventors Develop Easy-To-Install Molding for Homes (TRO-243)

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We came up with this idea while renovating our home," said one of two inventors, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada. "We thought there could be a time-saving way to install molding, so we invented EZ MOLDING."

The invention provides a new type of wood molding for homes and other structures. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove old or existing smaller molding. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a more efficient alternative to traditional baseboards and crown molding."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

