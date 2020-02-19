InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Accessory for Splitting Firewood (POO-506)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Vancouver, Wash., wanted to simplify the backbreaking process of splitting firewood, so they invented the patent pending EZ SPLIT.

The invention provides a more effective and efficient way to split logs for firewood. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who split wood. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to continuously lift and reposition wood for splitting."

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-506, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

