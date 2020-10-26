InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Rope Accessory for Jet/Sewer Combination Trucks (TRT-112)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to save time and energy for operators securing a rope to a tiger tail on a jet/sewer truck," said one of two inventors, from Rock Springs, Wyoming, "so we invented THE ELITE ROPE. Our design offers a faster way to set the tiger tail and it keeps the operator safe and out of the road way."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to control the deployment of a tiger tail hose on a jet/sewer truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to walk around the street side of the vehicle to access a rope. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency and it would improve worker safety and create more sanitary work conditions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for jet/sewer truck services. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most typical jet/sewer trucks and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRT-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

