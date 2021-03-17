InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Tool for Collecting Dust (POO-555)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I thought there could be a better way to prevent the spread of dust when sweeping in a new construction building," said one of two inventors, from Dalles, Ore., "so we invented the HEPA SUX."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and clean dust and particles. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional contractor push brooms. As a result, it eliminates the need to inhale fine particulates and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a versatile and functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The inventors described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily collect silica dust."

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-POO-555, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

