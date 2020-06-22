InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Training Accessory for Golfers (CBA-3793)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Little River, S.C., wanted to create a way to keep a golfer's weight and form correct on his back swing and drive, so they invented the patent pending EXTRA WEDGE.

The invention provides the proper weight shift for a perfect swing. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional golf training aids. As a result, it helps to prevent the back knee from turning outward and it could help to improve an individual's golf game. The invention features a simple and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design prevents the weight from transferring too much on the back swing."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3793, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

