InventHelp Inventors Develop Efficient Machine for Filling Sandbags (AAT-4150)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"We knew there had to be a better way for people to fill sandbags before a flood event," said one of two inventors, from Cumming, Ga., "so we invented the SANDBAGGER. Our design enables sandbags to be quickly and easily filled for emergency use in the field."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to fill sandbags. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually shovel and fill bags. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and flood control and the sandbagger could potentially save lives. The invention features a durable, heavy duty and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for disaster relief companies, municipality emergency departments, construction companies, households, neighborhood HOA, businesses, National Guard units, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

