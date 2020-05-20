InventHelp Inventors Develop Effortless Way to Wash the Hair and Body (FLA-3265)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla., wanted to create a quick and effortless way to apply shampoo and body wash while showering, so they invented the SHOWER ASSIST.

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to wash the hair and body in the shower. In doing so, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. It also eliminates the need to store multiple bottles of shampoo and soap in the bathroom stall. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes and hotels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to reduce clutter inside the shower."

