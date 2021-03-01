InventHelp Inventors Develop Emergency Receptacle for Fluid/Fuel Spills (BMA-5657)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"We wanted to create a fast and simple way to catch hydraulic fluid or diesel fuel from a truck in the event of a spill or accident," said one of two inventors, from Stoneham, Mass., "so we invented the ENVIRO SPILL QUICK GUARD SYSTEM. Our design helps to protect the environment by minimizing soil and waterway exposure to dangerous chemicals."

This patent pending invention provides a way to collect and contain hydraulic fluid or diesel fuel spilling from a commercial truck. In doing so, it prevents extensive environmental damage due to spillage of hydraulic fluid, oil, etc. As a result, it helps to avoid EPA fines and cleanup costs and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a safe and reliable design that is easy to use and store, so it is ideal for commercial truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5657, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

