InventHelp Inventors Develop Ergonomic Glucose Monitor for Diabetics (SFO-768)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a type two diabetic and I was frustrated with having to touch and manually input test strips into my glucose monitor," said one of four inventors, from Turlock, Calif. "We thought there could be a better way, so we invented the LIFE STYLE. Our design helps to prevent contaminated test strips and false readings."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to utilize a glucose monitor. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly handle test strips. As a result, it reduces the risk of contamination and it could help to promote consistent and accurate monitoring of blood glucose levels. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with diabetes, especially those with limited manual dexterity and vision. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-768, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

