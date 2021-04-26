InventHelp Inventors Develop Excavator/Track Hoe Attachment for Clearing Land (PIT-1177)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed to improve productivity when clearing land," said an inventor, from Buckhannon, W.V., "so we invented the GRUB TROLL. Our design saves time and effort when removing roots, small stumps, brush, rocks and other items."

The invention provides a new attachment for an excavator or track hoe. In doing so, it enables the user to effectively clear roots, small stumps and rocks. As a result, it increases efficiency and it offers an improved alternative to traditional land clearing methods. The invention features a durable and adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors engaged in civil engineering and heavy construction work and utility companies.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

