InventHelp Inventors Develop Fresh Air Slider (FED-2235)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted air flow within our house without opening the door or using a screen door," said inventors from Spanaway, Wash. "This inspired us to develop a better sliding door that would contain an integrated window."

They developed the DOUBLE HUNG SLIDING DOOR which does not compromise security while allowing fresh air to enter for ventilation. This convenient, practical and easy to use invention may be employed within homes, condominiums, apartments and businesses. Additionally, it may provide enhanced safety for pets.

The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

