InventHelp Inventors Develop G-Tube Accessory for Strollers and Car Seats (LVT-294)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have a child with a G-tube and thought there could be a better way to handle feedings when away from home," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented G-TUBE ASSISTANT PRODUCTS. Our design provides added assistance and peace of mind for parents with babies that utilize feeding/gastrostomy tubes."

The invention provides an effective way to support a baby's G-tube feeding pouch and pump while using a stroller or car seat. It also enables the bag/pouch to be properly filled. As a result, it increases convenience and it ensures that on-the-go feedings can be easily managed by one person. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with infants or toddlers with feeding/gastrostomy tubes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

