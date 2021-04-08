InventHelp Inventors Develop Hands-Free Way to Use an Umbrella (NMJ-574)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to walk from the store to the car on rainy days without having to juggle an umbrella while holding shopping bags," said one of five inventors, from Antioch, Tenn., "so we invented the HOVERBRELLA. Our design enhances comfort and convenience when using an umbrella."

This patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to protect against the rain and other inclement weather. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional umbrellas. As a result, it increases convenience and it enables the user to carry other items. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use and wirelessly connected so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

