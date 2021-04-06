InventHelp Inventors Develop Hardhats, Bicycle Helmets & Canes to Increase Visibility (PHO-2812)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to be seen while working, walking or cycling at night," said one of two inventors, from Cottonwood, Ariz., "so we invented GLOW BY NIGHT. Our design provides added visibility, protection and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to increase visibility at night or in low lighting conditions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using or wearing traditional safety accessories. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent accidents. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction or safety workers, cane users or bicycling enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations such as bicycle helmets and frames with matching or coordinating designs.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2812, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

