InventHelp Inventors Develop Hospital Bed System to Prevent Bed Sores (HLW-2184)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our mother was bedbound and needed to be moved every two hours," said one of two inventors, from Hollywood, Fla. "We thought there could be a better way to move or reposition her, so we invented the JOSEPHINE LIFT."

The invention prevents pressure sores associated with laying in a hospital bed for extended periods. It also minimizes the amount of effort required when shifting a patient. As a result, it could provide added comfort and protection. The invention features a convenient and adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes and home-health care. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most hospital beds.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design can be easily used to help prevent bed sores and related problems."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

